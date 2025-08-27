Brian Robinson Jr. explains why Commanders trade to 49ers caught him off guard
The Washington Commanders surprised many around the league when they traded running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers.
The move came just as Robinson was preparing for his fourth season in Washington, where he was slated to take on the role of lead back once again.
For the Commanders, the decision signals a shift in offensive direction as they continue to build around Jayden Daniels. For Robinson, it was a curveball that he insists won’t change his approach.
Robinson Stays Focused Despite the Surprise
Robinson admitted to reporters that the last couple of weeks were unusual, as rumors swirled and his name surfaced in trade discussions.
“The last week or two has been a bit unusual,” Robinson said. “But nothing changes for me. I’m expecting the same goals I set for myself, three, four months ago. It stays the same, same process. And everything I expected to do for myself this year, I expect to continue that, even though I’m in a new home. So nothing should change.”
That mindset is exactly what San Francisco will value as they integrate him into Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system. Robinson explained that he’s ready to adjust right away, praising the scheme’s fit for his style of play.
“I’m very aware of how Coach Shanahan likes to run his offense with his backs. He emphasized that when he called. I’m ready for it. I’ve been running the ball my whole life, so I’m ready to just plug and play," Robinson said.
Competing Alongside Christian McCaffrey
Robinson enters a backfield already led by one of the NFL’s best in Christian McCaffrey, but he doesn’t see that as a setback. Instead, he views it as motivation.
“I see opportunities for myself, regardless,” Robinson said. “I know C Mac is gonna do his thing. I’m gonna be ready to do my thing.”
He also recalled his conversation with 49ers GM John Lynch before arriving in San Francisco: “I respect everybody. I respect the room. I respect C Mac, but I’m competitive. I’ve come here to compete.”
For the Commanders, moving Robinson means reshaping their running game in a way that complements Daniels’ growth as a passer. For Robinson, it’s about seizing a new opportunity in one of the NFL’s most creative offenses while competing to carve out a role next to an All-Pro.
Commanders Moving Forward Without Robinson
For Washington, the departure of Robinson is more than just a roster shuffle. He had been viewed as the dependable piece in their backfield, someone capable of carrying the load while Jayden Daniels continued to grow as a passer. Now, the Commanders will rely on veteran Austin Ekeler and rookie Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt to fill that role.
Ekeler, brings proven versatility as both a runner and pass catcher. His ability to work out of the backfield should mesh well with Daniels’ mobility. Meanwhile, Croskey-Merritt, an undrafted rookie who impressed during the preseason, will have the chance to carve out touches and show his potential.
The combination of Ekeler’s experience and Croskey-Merritt’s upside offers a new dynamic for the Commanders’ rushing attack. For a team with playoff ambitions, how quickly this backfield adjusts could play a major role in whether Washington builds on last season’s success.
READ MORE: Deebo Samuel’s reaction to Terry McLaurin’s new deal is what Commanders fans love to see
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders endured bad preseason, but one bright spot prevents failing grade
• Jayden Daniels delivers hilarious response to Terry McLaurin’s contract extension
• Commanders are seeing the right kind of progress from Luke McCaffrey
• This position group is becoming the brain of the Commanders defense