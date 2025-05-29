Can Commanders' Jayden Daniels top Rookie of the Year performance?
Washington Commanders second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels made headlines during his rookie season by rewriting the record books.
But now, the big question is: what will he do in year 2?
Last season, Daniels was praised for being poised and calm under pressure—traits that helped lead Washington to the NFC Championship Game. CBS Sports recently ranked second-year quarterbacks most likely to take a big leap in 2025, placing Daniels at No. 3 on their list.
As CBS Sports put it, Daniels was “dazzlingly calm yet explosive,” instantly elevating the Commanders offense. He played like a seasoned vet, showing maturity far beyond what’s expected from a first-year quarterback.
The numbers speak for themselves. Daniels completed nearly 80% of his passes—fifth-best in the league—and averaged 6 yards per carry on 148 scrambles and designed runs, making him a dual-threat on the field.
High-pressure moments didn’t scare Daniels, delivering a 108.9 passer rating on third downs ranked fourth among all starting quarterbacks, and he was just as good late in games, finishing third in fourth-quarter and overtime passer rating.
“Crazy calm, cool, and collected,” CBS Sports said. It’s no surprise he was selected for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
This offseason, Washington doubled down on their investment in Daniels. They traded for star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil, then used a first-round pick on Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr.—adding even more protection and a target to hit for Daniels.
If Daniels builds on his rookie season, a playoff run might not be the only thing in sight; he’ll be among the MVP conversations.
