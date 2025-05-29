Commander Country

Can Commanders' Jayden Daniels top Rookie of the Year performance?

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels stunned the league as a rookie—now, with a revamped offense, can he do it again?

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels made headlines during his rookie season by rewriting the record books.

But now, the big question is: what will he do in year 2?

Last season, Daniels was praised for being poised and calm under pressure—traits that helped lead Washington to the NFC Championship Game. CBS Sports recently ranked second-year quarterbacks most likely to take a big leap in 2025, placing Daniels at No. 3 on their list.

As CBS Sports put it, Daniels was “dazzlingly calm yet explosive,” instantly elevating the Commanders offense. He played like a seasoned vet, showing maturity far beyond what’s expected from a first-year quarterback.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The numbers speak for themselves. Daniels completed nearly 80% of his passes—fifth-best in the league—and averaged 6 yards per carry on 148 scrambles and designed runs, making him a dual-threat on the field.

High-pressure moments didn’t scare Daniels, delivering a 108.9 passer rating on third downs ranked fourth among all starting quarterbacks, and he was just as good late in games, finishing third in fourth-quarter and overtime passer rating.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) leaps to avoid the tackle of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the first half of the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“Crazy calm, cool, and collected,” CBS Sports said. It’s no surprise he was selected for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

This offseason, Washington doubled down on their investment in Daniels. They traded for star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil, then used a first-round pick on Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr.—adding even more protection and a target to hit for Daniels.

If Daniels builds on his rookie season, a playoff run might not be the only thing in sight; he’ll be among the MVP conversations.

Joane Coley
Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.