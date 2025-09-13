After a devastating injury, the Washington Commanders have a new starting RB
It was officially revealed through testing that starting Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.
The Commanders struggled all night on the offensive side of the ball, but the loss of Ekeler will sting longer than just a couple of games, with his season now over due to his late-game injury.
Washington's running back room was already unimpressive, but now, without Ekeler, things get a little dicey, as this year's 7th round draft pick, Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt, is set to take over starting duties, according to Ian Rapoport.
'I'm Just a Bill': The Rookie Steps Up
Bill Croskey-Merritt will now get his opportunity to shine as the starter for the Commanders. The Commanders could look towards a trade or free agency now that Ekeler is out for the season, but for now, they will work with Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and Jeremy McNichols.
Croskey-Merritt was one of the hottest names throughout training camp in the entire league. That led to him being hyped up enough for fantasy managers across the country to draft him higher than he likely would have. Despite not having a solid second game, Croskey-Merritt showed why we should put some respect on his name, rushing 10 times for 82 yards in his NFL debut.
With Ekeler sidelined, Croskey-Merritt will get a shot at proving that he is a legitimate starting running back in the league.
A Roller Coaster Journey
His journey to this point has been a roller coaster, transferring multiple times in college, only to have his final season pulled out from under him after just one game.
The chips have seemed to be stacked against Croskey-Merritt, but he now has a great opportunity to use that chip on his shoulder to show even further that he belongs in this league.
READ MORE: Commanders injuries vs. Packers could derail season
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Dan Quinn gives honest take on if Commanders quit vs. Packers
• Commanders get bad news on veteran DE after Packers loss
• Former Commanders QB inspires military families with 'positive steps'
• Jayden Daniels sounds off after brutal Commanders loss vs. Packers