Commanders get great news on 2 starters just before kickoff
While the Washington Commanders won the battle against the New York Giants in Week 1, it wasn't without casualties.
Tress Way injured his back when first-round Giants defensive lineman Abdul Carter blocked one of the punter's kicks and entered the week before the Commanders visit the Green Bay Packers with his status in jeopardy.
With only three days between the last game and the next, Washington listed Way as questionable for Thursday night, along with defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury but was a full participant the two days before.
Commanders Questionables are Active
After working out with trainers before the game to test out their ailments, and both men were cleared to play, leaving them active for the contest.
The following Commanders were declared inactive for Week 2
P Mitch Wishnowsky
QB Josh Johnson (Emergency QB)
RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
LB Ale Kaho
LB Kain Medrano
OT Trent Scott
OT George Fant
Packers Injury Report
For the Packers, defensive lineman Brenton Cox was ruled out with a groin injury and placed on injured reserve before the game.
Star pass rusher Micah Parsons was listed as questionable with a back injury, though nobody ever really thought his game status was in question.
Two players identified as questionable who might actually miss the game were offensive linemen Zach Tom and Aaron Banks. Green Bay elevated offensive lineman Brant Banks from the practice squad before the game, and both linemen were declared inactive.
Here are the Packers declared inactive for Week 2
CB Bo Melton
S Zayne Anderson
OL Zach Tom
G Aaron Banks
TE Ben Sims
DL Warren Brinson
With that, the next piece of business to handle for each team is the game, where Washington is trying to get its first win in Green Bay since 1988, and is looking to get off to a 2-0 start with a game against the Las Vegas Raiders waiting back home for Week 3.
READ MORE: How to watch Commanders vs Packers: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' 'dirty work' players earned high praise after Week 1
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels reveals he was offseason roommates with Jordan Love
• Dan Quinn gives perfect response to Commanders trying to repeat last year's success
• 'You just never know': Commanders OC on the team's first big test
• Jayden Daniels has a simple answer for those worried about Commanders