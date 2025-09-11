Commander Country

Commanders get great news on 2 starters just before kickoff

Two key players were questionable, but they're good to go. See the full inactive list for the Washington Commanders' big primetime game tonight.

Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91).
Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91). / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
While the Washington Commanders won the battle against the New York Giants in Week 1, it wasn't without casualties.

Tress Way injured his back when first-round Giants defensive lineman Abdul Carter blocked one of the punter's kicks and entered the week before the Commanders visit the Green Bay Packers with his status in jeopardy.

With only three days between the last game and the next, Washington listed Way as questionable for Thursday night, along with defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury but was a full participant the two days before.

Washington Commanders punter Tress Way (10).
Washington Commanders punter Tress Way (10). / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Commanders Questionables are Active

After working out with trainers before the game to test out their ailments, and both men were cleared to play, leaving them active for the contest.

The following Commanders were declared inactive for Week 2

P Mitch Wishnowsky

QB Josh Johnson (Emergency QB)

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

LB Ale Kaho

LB Kain Medrano

OT Trent Scott

OT George Fant

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1).
Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1). / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Packers Injury Report

For the Packers, defensive lineman Brenton Cox was ruled out with a groin injury and placed on injured reserve before the game.

Star pass rusher Micah Parsons was listed as questionable with a back injury, though nobody ever really thought his game status was in question.

Two players identified as questionable who might actually miss the game were offensive linemen Zach Tom and Aaron Banks. Green Bay elevated offensive lineman Brant Banks from the practice squad before the game, and both linemen were declared inactive.

Here are the Packers declared inactive for Week 2

CB Bo Melton

S Zayne Anderson

OL Zach Tom

G Aaron Banks

TE Ben Sims

DL Warren Brinson

With that, the next piece of business to handle for each team is the game, where Washington is trying to get its first win in Green Bay since 1988, and is looking to get off to a 2-0 start with a game against the Las Vegas Raiders waiting back home for Week 3.

