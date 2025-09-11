Commanders' Dan Quinn praises Packers coaches ahead of Week 2 matchup
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and his staff have been working hard in the past few days to get ready to play the Green Bay Packers in an early primetime matchup between the two NFC powerhouses.
Quinn praised the Packers coaching staff for their accomplishments ahead of tonight's Thursday Night Football meeting between Green Bay and Washington.
“A lot of gratitude, knowing that like in some small way if you know you could have an impact or help somebody improve or do their thing, like that's why I coach. So, whether that's other coaches or other players. So having that chance to elevate, man, that's a great thing to hear and certainly just makes you think of gratitude," Quinn said.
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels’ mom told Tom Brady something before Commanders game that became reality
Commanders have respect for Packers
The Packers are a great test for the Commanders early in the season. Green Bay torched the Detroit Lions with a 27-13 victory in Week 1, making a statement against last year's No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The Packers and Commanders could meet in the postseason, so the Week 2 contest on Thursday Night Football could be a playoff preview in the NFC. Both coaching staffs are preparing their team throughout the year for a moment like that, so it will be interesting to see how the game is played by both sides.
Quinn knows Packers head coach Matt LaFleur well. The two worked together with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 and 2016, when Quinn was the head coach and LaFleur was Matt Ryan's quarterback coach the year he was the league MVP.
Quinn and LaFleur have enjoyed success together and apart, but now the two are set to do battle on national television.
The Commanders and Packers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET inside Lambeau Field. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.
READ MORE: Commanders' Dan Quinn previews game plan vs. Packers
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• 'You just never know': Commanders OC on the team's first big test
• Commanders stay red hot in latest NFL power rankings
• Jayden Daniels has a simple answer for those worried about Commanders
• Dan Quinn gives perfect response to Commanders trying to repeat last year's success