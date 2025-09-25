Commanders fans won’t like the latest Terry McLaurin injury news
The results are in on wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s quad injury, and they don’t sound like great news for Washington Commanders fans.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Commanders star went to see Dr. William C. Meyers, one of the leading specialists in core muscle injuries.
Anytime Dr. Meyers is involved, it usually means things are more complicated than they appear.
Background on McLaurin’s Injury
McLaurin first hurt the quad during Washington’s Week 3 win over the Raiders, going down at the 1-yard line on a reception in the second half. He played just 60 percent of the offensive snaps before exiting, finishing the day clearly limited. Through three games, the veteran wideout has caught 10 passes for 149 yards, but his rhythm with Jayden Daniels could be disrupted if this injury lingers.
That’s where Dr. Meyers comes in. Known as the leading authority on core muscle injuries, he has spent over 25 years pioneering diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation for athletes across the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, MLS, and the Olympics. McLaurin’s decision to meet with him is significant. When a player seeks out Meyers, it’s usually because the situation isn’t simple.
For Commanders fans, that makes the news concerning. McLaurin has fought through injuries before, but a possible connection between a quad strain and the core muscle complex means the team may need to think beyond just a one-week absence.
The Commanders’ Approach and Dan Quinn’s Update
Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed on Wednesday that McLaurin won’t practice, but he stopped short of ruling him out for Sunday’s matchup with the Falcons. “We’ll have an answer on Friday,” Quinn said, leaving the door open but not overly optimistic.
If McLaurin can’t go, Washington will have to adjust quickly. Deebo Samuel and the rest of the receiver group will need to handle more reps, while the coaching staff may lean on the run game to balance the offense. That’s not an ideal situation for a young quarterback like Daniels, who is also managing his own health.
McLaurin’s leadership and playmaking are vital to this team, so losing him for even a short stretch would sting. For now, the Commanders are waiting on the next update, but with Dr. Meyers now involved, fans should prepare for the possibility this injury lasts longer than anyone hoped.
