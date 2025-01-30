A.J. Brown breaks silence on Marshon Lattimore fight during Commanders-Eagles
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore has built a reputation as one of the NFL’s most competitive cornerbacks, using his physical play and mental toughness to unsettle opposing receivers. That intensity was on full display in the NFC Championship Game, as Lattimore found himself in a heated moment with Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown during a critical two-point conversion attempt late in the first half.
Appearing on Janky Rondo’s Twitch stream, Brown admitted that Lattimore “engaged me first” on the play, which resulted in an unnecessary roughness penalty against the Commanders star corner.
Washington was prepared for Philadelphia’s signature "Brotherly Shove," lining up against a condensed formation.
A.J. Brown has something to say
At the snap, Lattimore initiated contact, leading to Brown pushing back. The two briefly tangled before Brown disengaged, recognizing the veteran corner’s strategic gamesmanship. While the penalty gave the Eagles another opportunity, Washington’s defense responded immediately, stuffing a second Brotherly Shove attempt to keep the score at 20-12.
Unfortunately, momentum shifted on the ensuing kickoff when Jeremy McNichols’ fumble set up another Eagles touchdown before halftime. Despite the setback, Lattimore’s aggressive style remained a key factor in the Commanders’ defensive approach.
Lattimore has long been known for his ability to challenge top receivers, with his legendary battles against Mike Evans dating back to his rookie year in 2017 with the New Orleans Saints. His presence in Washington has added an edge to the secondary, and his competitive fire is exactly what the Commanders need as they continue to build a championship-caliber defense.
