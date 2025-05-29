What is the one thing Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury wants to improve?
The Washington Commanders' offense was their strong suit a season ago on their path toward reaching the NFC Championship game. Much of Washington's success on that side of the ball can be attributed to the rapid growth in the relationship between first-year offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels immediately saw success in his first season, earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors while helping the Commanders reach heights they haven't seen in decades, reenergizing the organization and fanbase.
The offense was one of the tops in the league, and Kingsbury and Daniels hope to replicate this success once again in 2025. However, there is one thing that Kingsbury wants to clean up when it comes to his offense: ball security.
When speaking with the media following the team's first OTA practice, Kingsbury described how they will be aggressive in making sure they take care of the ball this offseason.
"Yeah, I thought ball security, ultimately, kind of was where our Achilles' heel late in the season," Kingsbury commented. "Had a bunch that we can't do if you really want to be one of those elite teams. And so, I think that's an area that we will harp on all offseason and try to be better protecting the football."
Taking care of the ball is vital to success in the NFL. Turning it over can result in a rapid change of field position, allowing for teams to have a shorter field to score, or it could even lead to a touchdown once the turnover occurs.
The Commanders were great in this aspect through the first nine weeks of the 2024 NFL season, only turning the ball over a total of three times (one fumble lost and two interceptions). However, as Kingsbury pointed out, over the remaining eight weeks of the regular season, things took a turn.
Starting in Week 10, the Commanders turned the ball over a total of 13 times with six fumbles lost and seven interceptions. The Commanders were somewhat lucky as they went 5-3 through this stretch.
Things seemed to have figured themselves out in the playoffs as they didn't turn the ball over once in their first two games, but it came back to bite them yet again as they turned the ball over four times against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.
If the Commanders want to become the best team in the league, they will need to take care of the ball better, especially in those matchups that mean more to the outcome of a season than others. Kingsbury knows this, and it appears that he and his staff are making sure the players understand the same sentiment this offseason.
