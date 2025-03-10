Former Commanders star predicted to sign with Super Bowl contender
The Washington Commanders parted ways with 2017 first-round pick Jonathan Allen, who spent eight years with the organization.
Now a free agent, Allen can sign with a number of different teams, and Pro Football Network contributor Sterling Xie believes that will be the Buffalo Bills.
Allen could sign with Bills
"Not yet a free agent, Jonathan Allen was permitted to seek a trade leading up to free agency. The longtime Washington defensive tackle could find it hard to land a trade partner, though, as he’s due a $15.5 million base salary in the final year of his contract," Xie writes.
"... Allen has been a strong three-down defender over the years, though his numbers took a hit last season as he was limited to eight games with a torn pectoral.
"Still, Allen had at least 5.5 sacks each of the prior three seasons before his injury-shortened 2024. Buffalo returns starting defensive tackles Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones, but nearly the entire depth chart behind that duo is scheduled for free agency. Adding a steady veteran for a ring-chasing opportunity would be a clever play to bolster that position’s depth."
The legal tampering period for free agency begins at 12 noon ET.
