Four glaring issues holding back the Commanders in 2025
The Washington Commanders are dealing with a frustrating mix of potential and inconsistency through the early part of the 2025 season.
While there have been flashes of what this team can be under head coach Dan Quinn, too many familiar issues keep showing up. Washington has plenty to clean up if it hopes to turn things around.
Here’s a breakdown of the four biggest issues holding the Commanders back so far.
Injuries Continue to Pile Up
The Commanders have been hit hard by injuries this season, and it’s showing. Washington has lost key players on both sides of the ball, including starters at wide receiver, defensive end, and quarterback. Jayden Daniels’ recent hamstring injury added yet another name to the list, leaving the offense without its biggest dual-threat weapon.
These injuries have forced constant lineup changes, disrupting rhythm and limiting chemistry. For a team still trying to maintain the success from last year, losing that many key contributors makes it tough to find consistency. The Commanders need to get healthy to avoid falling deeper into the NFC standings.
Penalties Killing Offensive Momentum
Discipline has been another major issue. Washington has racked up 53 penalties this season. This ranks 8th in the NFL. Many of them have come at the worst possible times, stalling promising drives or negating big plays.
False starts, holding calls, and other penalties have routinely put the offense behind the sticks. Instead of staying ahead of schedule and keeping defenses guessing, the Commanders often find themselves in long down-and-distance situations. Cleaning up these mental errors could immediately make the offense more efficient.
Coverage and Pass Rush Inconsistency
Defensively, the Commanders just haven’t looked like an improved unit from 2024 to 2025. The pass rush has been inconsistent, ranking in the bottom half of the league. They also rank 25th in pass defense and 24th in EPA per rush. Washington also ranks 25th in pass yards allowed, giving up too many explosive plays through the air.
Losing players like Dorance Armstrong hasn’t helped, but the secondary and front seven both share responsibility. Until the defense can pressure quarterbacks more consistently and tighten up coverage, opposing offenses will continue to find success.
Run Game Lacks Commitment
The Commanders’ rushing offense is ranked second in the league in yards per game, but that stat doesn’t tell the full story. The problem isn’t production, it’s consistency and usage. One week, rookie running back Jacory Croskey Merritt rushes for 111 yards, and the offense looks balanced. Next, Jayden Daniels leads the team with just 35 rushing yards.
When the Commanders lean on their ground game, they control the tempo and open up play-action opportunities. But too often, they abandon it early. Establishing a steady commitment to the run could help stabilize an offense that’s struggled to sustain drives.
The Commanders’ issues are fixable, but they’ll need to address them quickly to stay competitive in the NFC. Injuries and inconsistency have turned what could’ve been a promising season into an uphill battle.
READ MORE: Commanders head coach shares Jayden Daniels injury update after Cowboys game
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders owner speaks out after loss to Dallas Cowboys
• Commanders add former second-round pick from the 49ers
• Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just received shocking recognition
• Commanders fans can meet Jayden Daniels as part of a new VIP experience