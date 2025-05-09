What George Pickens to Cowboys really means for Commanders
Just like the Washington Commanders have been making moves this offseason to strengthen their roster and address the weaknesses that plagued them last year, some of their NFC East rivals have been busy, too.
Their longtime rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, recently made a bold move by acquiring Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for a 2026 third-rounder and a 2027 fifth-rounder.
Pickens, now trading in black and gold for the Cowboys’ iconic blue and silver, joins forces with CeeDee Lamb—after Dallas cleared room for the move by releasing veteran receiver Seth Williams.
So what does that mean for Washington?
It means the arms race in the NFC East is heating up. The Commanders, who have been working on revamping a defense that ranked 23rd in the NFL last season, will now have to prepare for another set of receiving duos—making it even more critical to tighten up their secondary.
With rookie cornerback Trey Amos entering the secondary room and veteran Marshon Lattimore anchoring the group, the Commanders defense will need to put in serious work this offseason to keep pace with Dallas’ new firepower.
Pickens led Pittsburgh in receiving yards in both 2023 and 2024. In 14 games last season, he caught 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns. He missed three games with a hamstring injury late in the year but returned for the playoffs, where he added five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers’ 28–14 Wild Card loss to the Ravens.
Now, with Pickens on the Cowboys’ roster, the margin for error in the NFC East is becoming razor thin—and the Commanders know they can’t afford to fall behind.
