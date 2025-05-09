Commander Country

What George Pickens to Cowboys really means for Commanders

George Pickens joining the Dallas Cowboys could be a game-changer, especially with the Washington Commanders still rebuilding their defense.

Joanne Coley

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn before a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn before a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Just like the Washington Commanders have been making moves this offseason to strengthen their roster and address the weaknesses that plagued them last year, some of their NFC East rivals have been busy, too.

Their longtime rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, recently made a bold move by acquiring Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for a 2026 third-rounder and a 2027 fifth-rounder.

Pickens, now trading in black and gold for the Cowboys’ iconic blue and silver, joins forces with CeeDee Lamb—after Dallas cleared room for the move by releasing veteran receiver Seth Williams.

Pittsburgh Steelerswide receiver George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) makes a catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

So what does that mean for Washington?

It means the arms race in the NFC East is heating up. The Commanders, who have been working on revamping a defense that ranked 23rd in the NFL last season, will now have to prepare for another set of receiving duos—making it even more critical to tighten up their secondary.

With rookie cornerback Trey Amos entering the secondary room and veteran Marshon Lattimore anchoring the group, the Commanders defense will need to put in serious work this offseason to keep pace with Dallas’ new firepower.

Pickens led Pittsburgh in receiving yards in both 2023 and 2024. In 14 games last season, he caught 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns. He missed three games with a hamstring injury late in the year but returned for the playoffs, where he added five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers’ 28–14 Wild Card loss to the Ravens.

Now, with Pickens on the Cowboys’ roster, the margin for error in the NFC East is becoming razor thin—and the Commanders know they can’t afford to fall behind.

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

