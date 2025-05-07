How fantasy-friendly will the Commanders be in 2025?
The Washington Commanders did pretty well in 2024, you could say.
Raising their win total from four in 2023 to 12 and making a trip to the NFC Championship Game, the Commanders orchestrated one of the greatest turnarounds in recent NFL memory.
Now, in 2025, they're looking to keep the winning football rolling, and Fantasy Sports On SI projects Washington to be the third-most fantasy-friendly team in the coming season.
QB JAYDEN DANIELS
"In his rookie season, Jayden Daniels played with poise and a slickness to his game. He opened the year with an elite completion rate (82.1) over his first four starts, gaining 8.5 yards per pass attempt and success on the ground (46/218/4). His passing equation came together over his final eight games (1,778 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions) while maintaining a high floor running the ball (84/470/2)," the On SI analysis says.
In addition to those impressive marks, there's his absolutely lethal rushing ability. The site projects Daniels to be a top five quarterback in fantasy in 2025.
RB BRIAN ROBINSON JR.
"Last year, the Commanders’ running backs rushed for 1,636 yards and 19 touchdowns on 360 carries while gaining 4.5 yards per rush. They caught 65 passes for 564 yards on 79 targets, but failed to score via a pass.
"Other than three missed games (knee, ankle, and hamstring issues), Brian Robinson played well in his third year with Washington. He scored a career-high eight rushing touchdowns (8) while reaching a new top in his yards per rush (4.3). His season opened up with six double-digit fantasy point games (85/396/6 with eight catches for 68 yards), but his rotational role led to only four more playable games (14.20, 17.90, 11.70, and 19.70), with the last coming in the postseason. He projects to be an RB3 in PPR formats this year," writer Shawn Childs says.
Robinson shot out of a cannon to start the season but faded in the end. A combination of injuries and fatigue is believed to be to blame, and led to many predicting the team would target a running back with a high-round draft pick.
Ultimately, the Commanders waited until the seventh-round to draft one, but Jacory Croskey-Merritt could threaten to steal some touches with a strong rookie training camp.
WRs TERRY MCLAURIN AND DEEBO SAMUEL
On McLaurin, Childs says, "Terry McLaurin extended his streak with over 1,000 receiving yards to five seasons while developing into a scoring beasty (13 touchdowns – 25 over his first 77 games) with Jayden Daniels behind center. He finished with a five-year low in targets (117 – 6.9 per game) and a push to seventh in wide receiver scoring (268.80 PPR formats). Over his final 18 games, McLaurin scored at least 14.00 fantasy points in 16 games, highlighted by seven days with 20.00 fantasy points."
Washington also added veteran Deebo Samuel to the mix this season to help pull defenses away from McLaurin and give Daniels more options as a passer.
"After a breakout season (77/1,770/14 on 121 targets and 59 carries) in 2021, Deebo Samuel missed eight games while failing to reach WR1 status. He gained over 100 receiving yards twice in 2024 (8/110 and 3/102/1) while posting two other productive outcomes (5/77/1 and 7/96/1). Samuel scored fewer than 10.00 fantasy points in six of his final seven starts while sitting out Week 18 with a rib issue," Childs says of Samuel.
If the projections are right, you'd be wise to draft Commanders to your fantasy roster this season, whether in a re-draft, dynasty, or daily league.
READ MORE: Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels didn't have just the best rookie year of '24
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Will Commanders upgrades be enough to reach Super Bowl?
• Commanders make sneaky move for Jayden Daniels and it might change everything
• Newest Commanders have numbers revealed
• Commanders top pick seeing early Offensive Rookie of the Year odds