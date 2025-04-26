WATCH: Highlights from Commanders second-round pick CB Trey Amos
The Washington Commanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft with fewer picks than originally anticipated after spending a couple in trades this offseason. However, they have utilized their first two draft picks well as they look to contend for the Super Bowl this upcoming season.
In the first round, the Commanders got quarterback Jayden Daniels some help along the offensive line by drafting Josh Conerly, an offensive tackle out of Oregon. And, here in the second round, Washington went to the other side of the ball, adding to their defensive back room by taking Ole Miss Rebels' cornerback Trey Amos.
Amos figures to be a rotational player for the Commanders, helping supplement a room that has Marshaon Lattimore, Mike Sainristil, Noah Igbinoghene, and Jonathan Jones. He is pro-ready with his coverage ability and possesses great size and quickness to play well in press coverage. Twitchy and long, Amos was one of the best defenders on passes over 20 yards throughout his career.
While there is plenty to like about Amos, he will need to become more consistent at playing the ball instead of the receiver's hands and get better at tackling in open space, as he tends to arm tackle. Check out the Washington Commanders' newest draft pick, Trey Amos' highlights below.
