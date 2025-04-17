New report shares massive news for Commanders' new stadium
The Washington Commanders are closing in on a monumental deal to bring the team back to The District. A proposed $3 billion stadium project at the RFK Stadium site would see the franchise footing most of the bill for a state-of-the-art new home.
While negotiations are still ongoing, Commanders owner and managing partner Josh Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser have agreed on a framework to support the 180-acre development. Under the plan, the team would contribute $2.5 billion toward stadium construction, with the city investing $850 million.
The Commanders would be the project's master developer, overseeing not just the stadium but also a mixed-use space featuring residential, retail, and entertainment spaces. The deal targets completion in fall 2030, aligning with Harris’ hopes of opening a new stadium in time for that season.
D.C.’s investment would be distributed in phases, according to the report, with $500 million allocated between 2026 and 2030 for infrastructure, followed by an additional $350 million in 2032 funded by taxes generated from the development. Sources note that the team’s final contribution could end up below $2.5 billion, but the Commanders remain the financial anchor of the project.
No further details about the deal are clear, but it may appear in Mayor Bowser’s upcoming 2026 budget submission to the D.C. Council. The Commanders have had a resurgence and returning to RFK Stadium—where the franchise played from 1961 to 1996— would redefine the franchise’s future.
