Commanders will be one of just five teams with a new helmet this year

The Washington Commanders might debut a new look this summer with an alternate helmet—their first change since rebranding in 2022.

Joanne Coley

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks in the tunnel before the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders might be getting a new look ahead of the 2025 season. They are one of five NFL teams—including the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers—expected to unveil a new alternate helmet this summer, according to a SportsLogos.net report.

While full details haven’t been released, this would mark the first update to Commanders helmet lineup since 2022, when the franchise officially rebranded as the Commanders.

Since then, the teams fans have seen a mix of helmet styles. The team introduced a matte black helmet with gold decals to pair with their black-on-black alternate uniforms, while their standard burgundy-and-gold helmet has continued to complement their traditional uniform sets.

The upcoming alternate helmet is rumored to feature only subtle decal changes rather than a brand-new shell color like gold or white.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed what the new helmet will look like, it’s expected to offer a fresh contrast to the current lineup—something that aligns with the NFL’s updated rule allowing teams to use up to three helmets per season.

The alternate helmet drop is apart of the NFL’s new “Rivalries” uniform initiative, which will not include NFC East teams like Washington until 2027, but the Commanders' decision to tweak their helmets shows that they continue building their brand identity.

The franchise is reportedly exploring broader changes to its full uniform set, though no official redesign is expected this offseason. If that rumor is true, it would mark the first year since 2016 without at least one team undergoing a complete uniform overhaul.

Are you here for the new helmet drop?

READ MORE: President Donald Trump takes strong stance on Commanders’ Jayden Daniels

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

