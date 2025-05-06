President Donald Trump takes strong stance on Commanders’ Jayden Daniels
You don't get too far in any conversation about the Washington Commanders without quarterback Jayden Daniels coming up.
Not only does he play the most important position in the game, but he also did it better than most last season, his first playing for the Commanders, leading to his earning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
His performance in 2024 was so good that former Washington quarterback Alex Smith boldly declared it may have been the best rookie season ever. Turns out, Smith isn't the only one who thinks highly of Daniels, as it appears the young quarterback has a fan sitting in the Oval Office.
Speaking on Monday during a press conference to announce Washington, D.C. will be the host city of the 2027 NFL Draft, President Trump took to the podium and began his remarks with a strong compliment for managing partner Josh Harris, the Commanders organization, and the young quarterback.
"I have to say that Josh had a very good draft a short while ago," said Trump. "You have a very good quarterback. A great quarterback."
The draft in DC will take place in the National Mall, with an artist rendering presented at the press conference showing a long strip of land between the Washington Monument and the Capitol Building being dedicated for it.
Alongside the rendering of what the new Washington football stadium might look like, the President stated he's confident what's coming in the region will be like nothing we've ever seen before.
"I think it'll be great for everybody, great for our country. It'll be something very special. There's no scene like it. There's no sight like it. My whole life was based on sites, locations, and as soon as I looked at that rendering, it's going to be beautiful. It's going to really be beautiful," the President said of the draft site before continuing with comments about the upcoming stadium. "If you go back, it's right behind the Capitol, miles behind, but nevertheless visually right behind it. So it's going to be an architect's dream. ...It will be top of the line. I know these people very well, and they only know about top-of-the-line, and I would say that more will be put into this stadium than would be put into an identical stadium of a similar size. I think they're going to do a special (job) because of the importance of the location."
