Commanders rookie sparks speculation with a mysterious teaser
With their lone pick on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos.
It was a great pick, in fact, it was one many considered to be a steal, including the Commanders' general manager, Adam Peters.
"He was in the mix for our first-round pick," Peters said of the newest Washington cornerback following the selection. "That's what we thought of him, just on a high level. Really, really impressed with the type of young man and player he is. It was another one of those where the whole building was really pumped."
Getting a guy in the second round that you had a first-round grade on is an annual effort every NFL team sets out on. So when you get to pull it off, it causes quite a bit of excitement.
Amos helped fan some of that excitement recently when he posted an image from his days playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide, hinting at the jersey number he may be wearing in the NFL.
Captioned, "ifykyk," meaning if you know you know, the image is of Amos wearing the No. 23. He wore No. 9 at Ole Miss in his final season.
According to sports-reference.com Amos never wore No. 23 in a game, instead wearing No. 21 while at Louisiana and No. 9 at both Alabama and Ole Miss.
No. 21 is retired in honor of late safety Sean Taylor and No. 9 is retired in honor of quarterback Sonny Jurgensen. No. 23 is presently available after cornerback Marshon Lattimore vacated the number most commonly associated with NBA legend Michael Jordan to revert back to No. 2, his college number while at Ohio State.
It would appear that, with both of his other jersey numbers retired by the Commanders, Amos is going to chase greatness looking to add another name to the legend of the No. 23.
The image and caption was captured from Amos' Instagram story by a popular Washington fan account, and shared on X.
