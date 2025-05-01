Commanders snubbed in recent NFL ranking?
The Washington Commanders burst onto the scene this past season as one of the best teams in the league.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport conducted a power ranking after the draft and placed the Commanders at No. 6.
Commanders among best in NFL
"After a stunning run to the NFC Championship Game last year, the enthusiasm and pressure in the nation’s capital have both ratcheted up exponentially. In 2025, Washington has something it hasn't had in some time," Davenport wrote.
"Expectations.
"The Commanders have been aggressive this offseason, making a pair of trades for accomplished veterans in wide receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. The team added another potential starter on the offensive line in Round 1 of the 2025 draft in Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr."
The only teams that ranked higher than the Commanders were the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
