Commanders to be part of 'unforgettable' 2027 NFL Draft effort in DC
Every city is unique in its own way, but the future home of the Washington Commanders has something no other team can claim.
As the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., is simply different. Depending on who you are, those differences may not be better or worse than any other, but as a backdrop to an event like the NFL Draft, there simply isn't a city that can provide the same landscape as the District can. The NFL is also returning as the Commanders become increasingly reunited with their roots.
“It’s going to be beautiful, it’s going to be something that nobody else will ever be able to duplicate,” President Donald Trump said Monday during a press conference announcing that Washington, D.C., will host the 2027 NFL Draft.
Commissioner Roger Goodell added to the statement, saying, "The NFL Draft has become a marquee event, uniting fans across the country and around the world. ...We are excited to bring the 2027 Draft to Washington, D.C., a city rich in history and national pride. With the support of President Trump, the Commanders, Events DC, and Mayor Bowser, we're looking forward to delivering an unforgettable experience as we celebrate the next generation of NFL stars."
Goodell said he also expects the event to exceed 1 million in fan attendance, a number that would set a new record, surpassing Detroit, Michigan, as the highest-attended draft event since the league started traveling it around the country.
"It will bring hundreds of thousands of visitors, millions of viewers around the world, and generate jobs, tax revenue, and meaningful economic impact across the city," said Josh Harris, the managing partner of the Commanders' ownership group. "The Draft is a powerful reminder of how sports bring people together -- and we're honored to play a role in that. Since we started this journey less than two years ago, we've seen an NFC Championship Game, an agreement to return to RFK, and now the NFL draft in Washington. Thank you to President Trump for your leadership, to Mayor Bowser for your partnership, and to Commissioner Roger Goodell for your support in bringing the Draft back to the nation's capital. We look forward to welcoming the football world to Washington in 2027. Today is a great day for the DMV, and I can't wait to see what the future brings."
READ MORE: Commanders UDFA OL has chance to make 53-man roster
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders rival Cowboys could land 5-time Pro Bowl WR
• Predicting the Commanders’ primetime games in the 2025 season
• Commanders veteran CB, former first round pick named cut candidate
• Commanders draft pairing viewed as 'favorite' and 'sleeper' in '25 class