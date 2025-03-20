One big mistake the Commanders could make in the NFL Draft
Trying to improve a roster that did as well as the Washington Commanders' did in 2024 can be a difficult task.
For starters, the group largely outperformed expectations born from the massive roster turnover and large usage of one-year deals on players deemed less desirable on the free agent market. Despite that and a reliance on rookies like quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders were the league's most intriguing team due to their ability to rise above modest expectations.
Entering 2025, now the lens the rest of the NFL world sees Washington is different. Instead of a struggling franchise looking to get its feet underneath itself, the team is now a contender, reborn from the ashes of the misery that preceded the arrival of managing partner Josh Harris, general manager Adam Peters, and head coach Dan Quinn.
With the Commanders' rise to the top of the league rapidly accelerated in just one year, the team added to key pieces to their offense by trading for receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Pro Football Focus believes more needs to be done on that side of the ball, however, and to ignore that fact would be the 'worst case scenario' for Washington next month in the NFL Draft.
"Washington has taken its offseason vision to heart, already bettering Jayden Daniels’ Year 2 environment with trade acquisitions... Still, the team should find another trustworthy wideout next to Terry McLaurin through the draft," PFF believes.
"Late-season standouts Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus are both on new teams, and Samuel (72.1 PFF receiving grade, 1.60 yards per route run) regressed in 2024. Meanwhile, third-round pick Luke McCaffrey produced only a 54.3 PFF receiving grade in an underwhelming first year. With few avenues left to further upgrade the team’s receiver room through free agency, general manager Adam Peters should target a legitimate stud at the position before the end of Day 2."
Looking at the PFF Big Board there is a possibility of players like Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka or Texas' Matthew Golden being available when the Commanders first get on the clock with the 29th pick in the draft.
Beyond those two, some Day 2 targets like Iowa State's Jayden Higgins, Miami (Fl.)'s Xavier Restrepo, and TCU's Savion Williams figure to be available in the second or third rounds.
If Washington is serious about stocking up on weapons for Daniels, then adding Samuel is a nice step, but adding another young receiver to keep the flow of options growing for the quarterback would be a wise move.
