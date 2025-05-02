NFL analyst shocks fans with Commanders power ranking
Rich Eisen is a well-known media personality discussing everything from the Washington Commanders to, well, just about anything else that could possibly be tied to sports.
He'll even have on the occasional Hollywood type who happens to be a Commanders fan, or a fan of another team, to discuss the news and happenings around the sports world.
Eisen knows how to have fun on his show, with a good mixture of information and insight mixed in. So when he sat down to do his 'way too early power rankings, he did so with tongue in cheek, but also in a way that shows there's real research behind what he's saying into his microphone on The Rich Eisen Show.
"Up one spot to cause the Ravens to go down one is the Commanders. (Offensive tackle Laremy) Tunsil and (receiver) Deebo (Samuel) before anything else," Eisen says of the No. 2-ranked Washington squad. "They see the unicorn and they say, we're not only going to protect him, we're going to give him another weapon. And they drafted (offensive lineman) Josh Conerly out of Oregon to be the right tackle to Tunsil's left tackle."
In his 'way-way too early power rankings' just after the Super Bowl, Eisen had the Commanders third behind the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens. With everything the team has done this offseason, and following the NFL Draft, however, Eisen bumped the team up a spot to just below Philadelphia.
Eisen also wondered aloud when his 'too early power rankings' would need to be done, and perhaps by then enough will have been learned that Washington can claim the top spot. Guess we'll have to wait and see.
