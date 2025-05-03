Commanders get disappointing update on potential star addition
The Washington Commanders lost outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.
Fowler's 10.5 sacks led the Commanders in 2024 and accounted for nearly a quarter of the team's total of 43. With him departed, the expectation was that the team would either bring in a new edge rusher in free agency or land one relatively high in the NFL Draft.
Neither happened, as most don't consider new linebacker Jacob Martin a one-for-one replacement for Washington. Three big names hit the market, even if only in unsubstantiated rumor, during the offseason. Cleveland Browns defender Myles Garrett extended with the team, Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt seems to be much more steam than smoke, while Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals is the last playmaker whose situation has yet to be settled.
With Hendrickson the last of the star edge rushers remaining who is feasibly available, at least to public knowledge, there are some holding out hope the Commanders may be working behind the scenes to bring in the four-time Pro Bowler.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini recently shared an update that won't help keep those hopes high heading closer and closer to training camp at the end of July.
"I did a little digging on it and I'm still getting really good vibes coming out of Cincy that they're going to try to get a deal done with Trey," Russini reported.
This isn't incredibly new information, but moreso a confirmation that old information persists today.
The Bengals have stated all along they'd prefer to keep Hendrickson, and the player himself as said publicly he'd like to stay with the team, but is in search of a longterm deal; one that would likely either reset the position group's market, or at least sit near the top of it.
Meanwhile, Washington has begun its offseason program and is less than a week from opening rookie minicamp as it looks to build upon a surprisingly successful 2024 campaign in year two under general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.
