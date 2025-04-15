What is the Commanders' 'dream scenario' in the NFL Draft?
The Washington Commanders nailed more than one pick in last year's NFL Draft, and one of them specifically stands out for being bold and for how well the player developed in his rookie season.
Trading back in the second round, the Commanders allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to move up and draft cornerback Cooper DeJean. Later in the round, general manager Adam Peters took a cornerback of his own, Mike Sainristil, out of Michigan.
While the Eagles are certainly happy with DeJean, Washington is equally happy with Sainristil. If Peters could orchestrate another trade and land a second Michigan Wolverines cornerback, that might be the team's dream scenario, according to Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano.
"The trade for Marshon Lattimore didn’t do much for the Commanders last year because he missed games due to injury and struggled on the field when available. His days of being a No. 1 corner might be over. Washington can account for that by adding Johnson, who has the most upside among the cornerback draft prospects this year," writes Manzano.
Before the 2024 season Johnson was projected to be one of the top players in the upcoming draft, but a down year comparitavely hurt his stock a bit to where he's now reaching the 20s range in many mocks.
If Peters prioritizes the need for an outside cornerback as much as Manzano, and Johnson gets into reach, perhaps the Commanders will go back to the Wolverines' well for another defensive back in 2025.
