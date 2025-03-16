Commanders land $62 million top pass rusher in projected blockbuster trade
The Washington Commanders have been linked to a trade for NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson, who requested a deal to be dealt by the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Trade Rumors writer Logan Ulrich believes that the Commanders could be a landing spot for Hendrickson.
Hendrickson to the Commanders?
"A pedal-to-the-floor approach to maximize the window of Daniels’ rookie contract makes sense, and one of the remaining needs for the Commanders is more juice at pass rush. They’re one of the teams so far that’s been linked to having trade interest in Hendrickson," Ulrich writes.
"The Commanders have the cash and cap budget to be able to afford a big deal for Hendrickson, adding him to a front that includes DT, DE, DT Jer’Zhan Newton and DT. Figuring out the draft compensation going back to the Bengals is a little trickier with so much trade ammo already out the window, but they could get creative and give the Bengals the first-round pick they’re seeking while still preserving solid value."
It remains to be seen if Hendrickson will actually be dealt, but until there is another development, the Commanders are very much in the hunt for him.
