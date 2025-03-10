Commander Country

Commanders 2025 free agency tracker: Day 2 news and rumors

Monitoring the latest Washington Commanders free agency news including Will Harris joining the squad!

Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field.
Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
The NFL's open negotiation window begins at noon ET Monday afternoon marking the first moment teams like the Washington Commanders can try to lure players with expiring contracts to the DMV to come be part of the best story in the league in 2024.

With quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way there are plenty of reasons to want to join the Commanders these days, and with veterans linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight end Zach Ertz returning, the legitimacy of the team is only going to grow in 2025.

As Day 1 of free agency begins, we'll be keeping tabs on the news and notes here, as Washington races to Super Bowl LX.

Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols.
Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

COMMANDERS FREE AGENTS

(alphabetical by position group | re-signed | signing elsewhere)

C Michael Deiter

CB Michael Davis

CB Noah Igbinoghene

CB Benjamin St-Juste

DE Clelin Ferrell

DE Jalyn Holmes

DT Jonathan Allen

The team announced the release of Allen, who spent the first eight years of his career in Washington. The Commanders will save $16.5 million against their 2025 salary cap because of the move.

On Tuesday morning Allen agreed to a three year deal worth up to $60 million with the Minnesota Vikings.

DT Sheldon Day

K Austin Seibert

K Zane Gonzalez

Re-signed to a one-year deal.

LB Bobby Wagner

Re-signed to a one-year deal.

LB Nick Bellore

LT Cornelius Lucas

Agreed to sign with the Cleveland Browns on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

OL Trent Scott

OLB Dante Fowler Jr.

OLB Mykal Walker

P Tress Way

Re-signed to a one-year deal, reported by JP Finlay.

QB Marcus Mariota

QB Jeff Driskel

RB Jeremy McNichols

Re-signing on a one-year deal, team source confirmed.

S Jeremy Chinn

Chinn is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, via Garafolo, on a two-year deal worth around $16 million.

S Darrick Forrest

TE John Bates

Re-signed to a three-year deal.

TE Zach Ertz

Re-signed to a one-year deal.

WR K.J. Osborn

WR Jamison Crowder

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

WR Dyami Brown

Signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one year deal worth up to $12 million, via Garafolo.

WR Noah Brown

New Orleans Saints safety Will Harris.
New Orleans Saints safety Will Harris. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

NEW COMMANDERS

(alphabetical by position group | free agent signed | acquired via trade)

*None of these deals can be finalized until 4 p.m. ET Wednesday and are subject to change

DT Javon Kinlaw

Commanders and Kinlaw have agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million, via Rapoport.

LT Laremy Tunsil

The five-time Pro Bowl tackle is being traded to the Commanders in a trade package that allows the team to keep their first and second round picks this year.

S Will Harris

Harris and the Commanders have agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million, via Garafolo.

WR Deebo Samuel

The Commanders and San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a trade for Samuel, pending the completion of a physical. Washington will reportedly send a 5th Round NFL Draft pick in return and agrees to pay all of Samuel's $17.55 million due in 2025.

READ MORE: Commanders Trade For OT Laremy Tunsil, Send Four Picks to Texans

