Commanders stick and pick 'speed off the edge' in new mock draft
The Washington Commanders have many options facing them when the 29th pick of the NFL Draft comes onto the clock.
General manager Adam Peters could continue to build his offense around quarterback Jayden Daniels by adding a receiver, another lineman, or a running back. Of course, he could also spend his first-round pick on the defense, targeting a pass rusher or defensive back to help secure the back end.
Picking near the back of the first round, there should also be no shortage of teams calling the phone in the Washington war room, looking to make a deal to move up as well. So if Peters wants optionality, it is optionality he has. According to Chad Reuter's seven-round mock draft effort for NFL.com the week of the event, he has Peters going defense with Boston College edge Donovan Ezeiruaku.
"Ezeiruaku brings speed off the edge as well as a very effective spin move. In Washington, he could be used as a designated pass rusher as a rookie, giving the team needed juice after losing leading 2024 sacker Dante Fowler in free agency," says Reuter.
Ezeiruaku, the No. 1 pass rushing edge player on the Locked On Commanders positional big board, had the fastest three-cone time of eligible pass rushers during this year's build up to the draft, flexing the agility needed to be a great pass rushing in the NFL.
During his career with the Eagles he also showed the ability to shed blockers using his long arms that often times get lost in the conversation when someone brings up his smaller-than-usual overall size for the position he plays.
As a pass rushing specialist teaming up with other edge players like Dorance Armstrong Jr., Deatrich Wise, and Clelin Ferrell, Ezeiruaku would be a solid first pick for Peters in this year's draft, and one that could help the Commanders improve on their consistency when it comes to rushing opposing quarterbacks.
