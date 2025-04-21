Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels is everywhere, but keeping 'main thing the main thing'
When is the last time you saw Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' face?
Perhaps it was in a highlight reel, or while you were rewatching one of the Commanders' 14 wins from 2024.
Or, it might have been in a social media ad, in a post helping celebrate another athlete's accomplishments, or even during the Washington star's trip to Europe, taking in soccer matches or visiting some of the more popular tourist attractions across the pond. Wherever you've seen him, he says football has never been too far away from his mind.
"None of this (is) going to happen without the play on the field, so you got to keep the main thing the main thing," Daniels said when asked about all of his offseason activities on the Gruden Goes Long podcast. "But I got a greater team around me, my team personally and then Washington got a great PR team and obviously Dan Quinn and Adam (Peters), they do a great job of if I need something, I need help or advice on something like that, I could go talk to them at any time."
Daniels may have been an older quarterback relative to being a rookie in the NFL Draft last year, but that doesn't make this offseason any less of his first one with the spotlight shining so brightly upon him.
After winning the Heisman Trophy in his final year at LSU, Daniels didn't have near as much time to work on branding opportunities as he was preparing for, and then entering, his rookie season as a pro quarterback.
It is a job Daniels took seriously then, and still is now, so whether you're seeing him holding up images of his now famed 'Hail Mary' pass to receiver Noah Brown in front of a world famous art museum, or showing off the latest in Nike technology in viral ad campaigns, just understand that the attention he's getting may have changed, but the intention behind his actions is still the same.
READ MORE: NFL insider suggests Commanders should make huge move in NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Analyst compares Commanders' mock selection to ex-Dan Quinn Cowboys star
• Commanders roasted for $45 million free agent signing
• Commanders' veteran lineman carrying a chip on his shoulder into 2025