Texans coach has strong statement for Commanders’ Jayden Daniels

After his exceptional rookie season with the Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels has become a special quarterback—and he's drawing attention across the league, especially from opposing coaches. Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made a bold statement about the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Following the Commanders' trade for star left tackle Laremy Tunsil this offseason, Ryans believes the move will pay off for Daniels in Year 2.
"They're getting one of the top one-on-one pass protectors in the NFL," Ryans said. "It will definitely benefit Jayden having a guy he knows can protect his blind side."
As a defensive-minded coach, Ryans understands Daniels's unique challenge to opposing defenses.
"He's hard to defend because of his capabilities," Ryans explained. "Not only throwing the ball but his ability to run—his scrambling ability, his athletic ability—sets him apart from a lot of other young quarterbacks."
Daniels' dual-threat skill set was on full display in 2024. He threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, adding 891 rushing yards and six scores on the ground. He also led Washington to its first playoff win since 2005.
"His scrambling ability, his athletic ability sets him apart," Ryans reiterated.
With Tunsil now added to the offensive line, Daniels is in an even better position to succeed in his second season and finally give the Commanders what they've long searched for—a true franchise quarterback.
