Commander Country

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels salutes NHL legend after historic goal milestone

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels congratulates Alex Ovechkin after the Capitals legend breaks the NHL's all-time goals record.

Joanne Coley

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels knows a thing or two about breaking records. So when Capitals star Alex Ovechkin made history by surpassing Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, the rookie signal-caller had to show love.

In an Instagram message to Ovechkin, Daniels expressed admiration for the hockey legend’s historic feat: “What’s up, Alex? Jayden Daniels here, man. Congratulations to you on becoming the NHL’s all-time leading scorer in goals. Man, it’s a testament to the work that you put in, the consistency that you had year in and year out. Keep putting on for D.C., legend. Hopefully, one day, I could be up there with you, but man, you’re an inspiration to all.”

Ovechkin’s milestone—eclipsing Gretzky’s once-unbreakable 894-goal record—cements his status as one of sports’ greatest of all time. Meanwhile, Daniels is making his mark in Washington after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Through the first half of his rookie campaign, the Heisman Trophy winner has turned heads—and by season’s end, he made history of his own.

Daniels broke the record for most rushing yards by a rookie quarterback in a single season with 891 yards. He totaled 31 touchdowns—25 through the air and six on the ground—setting a new rookie quarterback record. His 25 passing touchdowns surpassed the previous mark of 20 set by Robert Griffin III. Capping off his historic rookie season, Daniels was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and earned a Pro Bowl selection.

While Ovechkin’s achievement took two decades of dominance, Daniels is just getting started. As Ovechkin cements his GOAT legacy and Daniels reshapes the Commanders’ future, D.C. fans have every reason to believe they’re witnessing the start of another iconic era. If Daniels keeps this up, don’t be surprised if Ovechkin returns the congratulations.

