Commanders’ Jayden Daniels addresses possible sophomore slump
As Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels heads into his second year, all eyes are on him to see if he can build on his successful rookie campaign. Daniels aims to avoid the second-year slump that often affects NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award winners.
Now that Daniels has shown what he can do on the field, teams will surely study his habits and tendencies this offseason, but Daniels is making sure to stay one step ahead.
“I’m sitting down and watching film and trying to eliminate some tendencies as much as possible,” Daniels said to Yahoo Sports. “Talking to the coaching staff on areas that they feel like I need to improve on, having conversations so we can all hit full speed.”
Daniels entered a franchise with heavy expectations, joining a team that hadn’t had a winning record in eight years and hadn’t made a playoff run since 2005. But the burden didn’t faze Daniels, who exceeded all expectations in his rookie season.
The Commanders finished the year 12-5. They made a deep playoff run, including wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.
Daniels also had an impressive individual season. Selected second overall in the 2024 NFL draft, Daniels was named Offensive Rookie of the Year, putting up remarkable stats to earn the honor.
He completed 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions, earning a 100.1 quarterback rating. He added 891 rushing yards and six more scores on the ground, showcasing his dual-threat ability.
With a year under his belt and a target on his back, Daniels intent is on evolving — and he’s ready for it.
