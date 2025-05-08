Commander Country

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels addresses possible sophomore slump

After a breakout rookie season, Jayden Daniels is putting in the work to ensure his second year with the Washington Commanders is even better.

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
As Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels heads into his second year, all eyes are on him to see if he can build on his successful rookie campaign. Daniels aims to avoid the second-year slump that often affects NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award winners.

Now that Daniels has shown what he can do on the field, teams will surely study his habits and tendencies this offseason, but Daniels is making sure to stay one step ahead.

“I’m sitting down and watching film and trying to eliminate some tendencies as much as possible,” Daniels said to Yahoo Sports. “Talking to the coaching staff on areas that they feel like I need to improve on, having conversations so we can all hit full speed.”

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Daniels entered a franchise with heavy expectations, joining a team that hadn’t had a winning record in eight years and hadn’t made a playoff run since 2005. But the burden didn’t faze Daniels, who exceeded all expectations in his rookie season.

The Commanders finished the year 12-5. They made a deep playoff run, including wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

Daniels also had an impressive individual season. Selected second overall in the 2024 NFL draft, Daniels was named Offensive Rookie of the Year, putting up remarkable stats to earn the honor.

He completed 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions, earning a 100.1 quarterback rating. He added 891 rushing yards and six more scores on the ground, showcasing his dual-threat ability.

With a year under his belt and a target on his back, Daniels intent is on evolving — and he’s ready for it.

