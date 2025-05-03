3-time Super Bowl champion has strong words for Commanders GM
Before the Washington Commanders went by their current name, they were one of the dominant teams in the NFL, something they're hoping to become again.
The late 1980s and into the 1990s stand out as the brightest years for the Commanders' franchise, with three Super Bowl titles coming in those years and several legends of the organization rising to stardom.
One of them, defensive end Charles Mann, spoke with NBC Sports reporter and Washington D.C. radio personality JP Finlay recently about the state of the team and offseason moves, and had a bold thought to share with everyone, shared by the reporter on social media.
"(General manager) Adam Peters is very savvy," Mann told Finlay. "Don't think it's over just because somebody wasn't drafted...There will be veterans released, there could be trades, Peters isn't done...And don't overlook what's already in the building."
Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson has been commonly connected with the Commanders as a potential trade target, though the player and team appear determined to work things out between themselves to they can stay together.
Potential free agent targets still exist like veterans Za'Darius Smith and Von Miller who could potentially come in and fill at least a rotational pass rushing role.
Meanwhile, Dorance Armstrong Jr. remains with the team as one projected starting defensive end while Clelin Ferrell and Deatrich Wise Jr. are expected to be in a camp battle for the opposite starting position. There is also thought that offseason addition Javon Kinlaw could move more outside, a position he's played in the past while primarily being featured as in interior lineman.
Younger players like Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Andre Jones Jr. could also take another step while Jalyn Holmes is listed as a defensive tackle on the team site's roster, but played the majority of his 2024 snaps outside.
Then there's linebacker Jacob Martin, also brought over in free agency, who has a history of playing outside as well, and could benefit from playing in the scheme that helped unlock former outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.'s career year in 2024.
