NFC rival landed player compared to Commanders' Laremy Tunsil

In the first round of the NFL Draft the New Orleans Saints may have gotten a younger version of Washington Commanders' tackle Laremy Tunsil.

David Harrison

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders traded for a left tackle, acquiring Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans this offseason.

It wasn't a surprise so much that the Commanders would target another tackle for the roster, but trading for one that required so much draft capital was something not many saw coming.

While Washington got their Tunsil, it turns out the New Orleans Saints may have gotten their own version of the Pro Bowl tackle via the 2025 NFL Draft.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"New Orleans went offensive line in the first round for the second consecutive year, but this particular move made sense around the league because Kelvin Banks Jr., in the eyes of scouts, was a clear-cut top-10 pick, despite many mock drafts having him in the teens throughout the process," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted in his 32 team intel update this week. "'He's awesome. He's [five-time Pro Bowl tackle] Laremy Tunsil," an NFC executive said."

Banks will join the Saints' offensive line looking to protect whomever the quarterback will be after the relationship between the organization and veteran Derek Carr quickly eroded over the last year, so much so that there are those who think the passer is at least embellishing the shoulder injury that may cost him 2025.

In response, New Orleans also drafted Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, who now figures to be a primary candidate to start.

Looking to mirror some of the one-year growth the Commanders pulled off in 2024, new Saints head coach Kellen Moore has a tall hill to climb, but an arguably easier path to do so in the NFC South Division considered the third-best in the conference.

