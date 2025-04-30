One Commanders pick called ‘elite’ after NFL Draft
There have been plenty of great things happening around the Washington Commanders since their promising trip to the NFC Championship a season ago.
They have brought in veterans to help bolster their offense via trade with Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, picked up significant free agents including the recent signing of Matt Gay to become the starting kicker, made plans to return to D.C., and put together a solid draft that in the process since that unfortunate loss to the Philadelphia Eagles not so long ago.
Some moves that the Commanders made may stick out more than others; however, according to Pro Football Focus, one of the best value picks made in the draft was by the Commanders. That pick in particular was second-round cornerback Trey Amos out of Ole Miss, and was actually called "elite" by the popular football database website.
"Amos brings elite speed and strong movement skills to the Commanders’ defense. He earned an 85.6 coverage grade in 2024, forcing 13 incompletions and recording three interceptions," PFF wrote.
"A standout at the Senior Bowl, Amos showcases good instincts in zone coverage and has the size and athleticism to lock down opposing receivers in man coverage."
Amos's instincts and talents are nothing to blink an eye at. After a few seasons in the Sun Belt with Louisiana, he made the jump to the SEC, joining Alabama, where he started just one game. Despite his lack of playing time and willingness to prove himself as a legit cornerback, Amos jolted Bama after just one season, landing with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
He had a successful season, showing that he had the ability to play against some of the best competition the collegiate level has to offer. He was tied for the team lead with three interceptions and led the team with 13 pass breakups on his way to being named First-Team All-SEC.
Amos is a natural corner with quick feet and twitchy nuances that allow him to be successful in pretty much any coverage, and as pointed out in the PFF article, he has only improved his coverage grade over his collegiate career. He sometimes can get a little lost, but he can close quickly. While his physical traits are there, he will need to bump up his run support and ability to trust his eyes in space.
