Staff Predictions Ahead of Cowboys vs. Commanders
The Washington Commanders will be playing in front of their home crowd from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland in Week 12 as they host NFC East divisional rival the Dallas Cowboys who are looking for any semblance of the team they have been over the past few seasons after starting 3-7.
The Commanders have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in the Jayden Daniels era and will be looking to get back on track after having fallen behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East crown. Washington will be getting starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. back into the fold and Kliff Kingsbury and the offense will look to feature the running game while getting wide receiver Terry McLaurin going early after a disappointing last outing.
The Cowboys are now starting Cooper Rush at quarterback after Dak Prescott had surgery to sideline him for the remainder of the season. The Commanders defense should be able to feast against the Cowboys as their offensive line is beat up and they have no resemblance of a running game. Dallas will likely be forced into numerous passing situations throughout the game, so if the Commanders defensive line can go to work like we know they can to create pressure then the secondary will have an easier day as they try an contain CeeDee Lamb.
Here is how our staff here at CommanderGameday sees this one playing out between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
The Commanders' run defense has been suspect while the passing defense hasn't allowed more than 206 net yards in a single game in over a month. Offensively, quarterback Jayden Daniels is off the injury report and getting a full week of practice for the first time in a while. All of that points to Washington getting a big win against a bad Cowboys run game and often overly aggressive defense.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-4
Commanders 32, Cowboys 16
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Cowboys have been disastrous this season, and the 7-4 Commanders are needing to snap a two-game skid. Dan Quinn reuniting with his former squad on his home field should be entertaining, though Washington should be able to prove themselves as a playoff team with a big win.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 5-5
**Excludes Panthers' game**
Commanders 27, Cowboys 14
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders are in need of a bounce-back performance after two straight losses, and there may not be a more perfect opponent for that than the Cowboys, who have lost five in a row.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-4
Commanders 31, Cowboys 10
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
After back-to-back losses, the Washington Commanders are looking to get things back on track and have a great chance to do so against a struggling Dallas Cowboys team. The Commanders have fallen out of the top spot of the NFC East but still have a great chance to win the division and make the playoffs as long as they take care of business down the final stretch.
The Commanders look to have most everyone healthy, excluding Marshon Lattimore and should be able to take advantage of a Cowboys' offense that is snowballing without a sense of direction without quarterback Dak Prescott and a defense that is allowing teams to do pretty much whatever they want.
Washington is the clear pick in this one, but it comes down to how much will they win by?
2024 Season Prediction Record: 6-4
**Excludes Ravens' prediction due to Hurricane Milton**
Commanders 34, Cowboys 20
CONSENSUS: Washington Commanders (4-0)
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Status Revealed vs. Cowboys
• Commanders Rival Giants Cut Starting QB Daniel Jones
• Commanders Could Target Notre Dame CB in NFL Draft
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'In Position to Win' Rookie of the Year Award