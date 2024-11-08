Brian Robinson Jr. Game Status For Commanders-Steelers Revealed
The Washington Commanders are fresh off a victory ahead of the trade deadline, where they then acquired four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints.
Heading into Week 10 with a 7-2 record, the Commanders have a matchup against the 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers. However, they won't see the services of Lattimore just yet, as he's going to wait a week to make his Washington debut as he arrived with a hamstring injury.
Another player dealing with a hamstring injury is star running back Brian Robinson Jr., who is listed as "out" for the upcoming matchup after being a non-participant in the Commanders' Friday practice. The squad will be without four players on Sunday. Here's their list of game statuses for applicable players.
OUT:
- CB Marshon Lattimore
- RB Brian Robinson Jr.
- OT Cornelius Lucas
- TE Colson Yankoff
QUESTIONABLE:
- K Austin Seibert
- OT Andrew Wylie
The Commanders are going to be shorthanded as they take on the Steelers, who have also been a surprise team this season. Both can be labeled dark horse Super Bowl candidates, too, and the club that comes out on top of this game will only feed into the narrative surrounding their squad.
However, Washington won't be at full force in Week 10 as both Robinson and Lattimore are crucial players on their respective side of the ball.
