Where the Commanders rank entering 2025 Training Camp
The Washington Commanders took the NFL world by storm a season ago.
After the hiring of Dan Quinn and the subsequent drafting of quarterback Jayden Daniels second overall in the NFL Draft, the Commanders were a pleasant surprise on the scene.
Daniels would go on to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year on the way to leading Washington one step away from a Super Bowl appearance before getting knocked out of the playoffs by their NFC East foes, the Philadelphia Eagles.
They now will get another chance to reach similar heights in 2025 with a retooled roster and even higher expectations. But exactly where do the pundits see the Commanders as we enter training camp?
According to The Athletic, the Commanders will enter camp as the sixth-best team in the league, slotting behind the Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Green Bay Packers.
Too High, Too Low, or Just Right?
The Commanders retooled their roster this offseason. They added the likes of Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil via trade, and also netted some solid free agent pieces like Javon Kinlaw, Von Miller, and Will Harris before notching some young talent in the NFL Draft.
Everything seems to be aligning for the Commanders to once again be a force to reckon with; however, there is one thing holding things up—Terry McLaurin's contract extension.
We will move ahead with the thought that McLaurin and the front office will get things done and he'll be a major player for the Commanders once again.
Personally, I think the Commanders could be slotted anywhere from 5-10 in these rankings. Sixth is a good spot for them, but where my questions come in is, why are the Packers ahead of them?
Everyone has a different outlook as they glance across the league to determine who should be ranked where, and that also includes different factors and levels of accountability as well.
The Commanders' ranking will have no impact on what unfolds this season. However, when it is all said and done, don't be surprised if they trend up on the list by season's end.
