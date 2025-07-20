Commander Country

Scandal hits NFL; former Commanders QB urges players to sue

As the NFL world reels from a scandal involving the NFLPA, a former Washington Commanders quarterback is calling for players to take a definitive stand.

Caleb Skinner

Oct 16, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Robert Griffin III on the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Robert Griffin III on the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Teams are gearing up to start their 2025 training camp before the regular season gets underway in just over a month.

For the Washington Commanders, they are hopeful they get an extension figured out with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin in order to keep the offense humming under second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Speaking of the players, there was some less-than-ideal news that became public this week regarding the National Football League Players Association.

It came to light that the NFLPA's Executive Director, Lloyd Howell, was using funds from the association for extended visits and VIP rooms at strip clubs. A black eye for the program started to protect players.

Lloyd Howel
Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell speaks at the NFLPA Press Conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center prior to Super Bowl LVIII. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

With the news shaking the NFL world, former Commanders' quarterback Robert Griffin III, who is never shy to voice his opinion, took to his 'X' account to call the players to action against the NFLPA.

Call to Action

RGIII is calling for the players to sue the NFLPA for the actions of Howell, misappropriating funds for his own entertainment and gain.

The NFLPA was established in 1956 to represent the interests of the NFL's players. The association focuses on basic rights around salaries, working conditions, collective bargaining agreements, players' rights, health benefits, and grievances with the league.

For Howell to completely ignore who he is supposed to be representing in his role is a bad look. Not only personally for him, but for the association in and of itself.

Howell will face penalties of his own, but it will be interesting to see the fallout from this once details become clearer.

You may not always agree with what RGIII has to say on certain topics, but this one seems pretty cut and dried. The players must call for action. The system is set up for their best interests, and whether or not the NFLPA knew what was happening or not, Howell is a representative of them and therefore should receive some sort of punishment as well for the ongoing situation.

READ MORE: Commanders' biggest rival just got put on blast by a former player

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders need Jayden Daniels to improve key trait

 Laremy Tunsil rivals Jayden Daniels as most important Commanders player

Commanders cornerback might surprise people in rookie season

• Brian Robinson Jr. could have surprise impact for Commanders

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/News