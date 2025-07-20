Scandal hits NFL; former Commanders QB urges players to sue
Teams are gearing up to start their 2025 training camp before the regular season gets underway in just over a month.
For the Washington Commanders, they are hopeful they get an extension figured out with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin in order to keep the offense humming under second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Speaking of the players, there was some less-than-ideal news that became public this week regarding the National Football League Players Association.
It came to light that the NFLPA's Executive Director, Lloyd Howell, was using funds from the association for extended visits and VIP rooms at strip clubs. A black eye for the program started to protect players.
With the news shaking the NFL world, former Commanders' quarterback Robert Griffin III, who is never shy to voice his opinion, took to his 'X' account to call the players to action against the NFLPA.
Call to Action
RGIII is calling for the players to sue the NFLPA for the actions of Howell, misappropriating funds for his own entertainment and gain.
The NFLPA was established in 1956 to represent the interests of the NFL's players. The association focuses on basic rights around salaries, working conditions, collective bargaining agreements, players' rights, health benefits, and grievances with the league.
For Howell to completely ignore who he is supposed to be representing in his role is a bad look. Not only personally for him, but for the association in and of itself.
Howell will face penalties of his own, but it will be interesting to see the fallout from this once details become clearer.
You may not always agree with what RGIII has to say on certain topics, but this one seems pretty cut and dried. The players must call for action. The system is set up for their best interests, and whether or not the NFLPA knew what was happening or not, Howell is a representative of them and therefore should receive some sort of punishment as well for the ongoing situation.
