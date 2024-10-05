CommanderGameday Staff Score Predictions for Commanders vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders are flying high after winning three straight games to get them to 3-1 on the season and sitting alone atop the NFC East standings. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been the catalyst for the Commanders early in the season and they will look to keep their hot play rolling against the struggling Cleveland Browns when they return home to the DMV after two straight road games.
The Browns will cause the Commanders' offense some issues with their defense, but they haven't been able to do much offensively under the command of Deshaun Watson.
The staff here at CommanderGameday has taken a while to adjust to this new Commanders' team, but let's see if they are buying into them here in their score predictions for Washington's upcoming bout with the Cleveland Browns.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been great. And he deserves every accolade he's gotten. But the running game has been clutch for the Commanders and isn't getting as much attention. This week - even though Brian Robinson Jr.'s status is up in the air - I expect the run game to be as impactful as ever because Myles Garrett can't sack your quarterback when you're running the ball up and down the field.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-1
Commanders 28, Browns 20
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
A blowout could be brewing in DC. With their offensive resurgence, the Commanders have been surpassing the 30-point mark consistently. The Browns, on the other hand, have struggled to put points on the board. Jayden Daniels and the rest of the Washington squad should be able to come away with an easy win on their home field.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-2
Commanders 34, Browns 18
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders are coming in on a three-game winning streak and appear as favorites for the first time all season. Given the fact that the team can seem to do no wrong and the Browns are not a superimposing team, give me the Commanders to win their fourth straight.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-3
Commanders 28, Browns 17
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Washington Commanders are on a hot streak ripping off three straight wins since their season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. A major factor for this has been the emergence of the Commanders' offense led by Jayden Daniels.
The Commanders' offense has been one of the best in the league over the past few weeks and their defense took a positive step in their last outing against the Cardinals. The Browns on the other hand still have a strong defense, but they have struggled to get anything on offense with Deshaun Watson at the helm.
This one should be a fairly convincing W for the Commanders as they return home from their two-game road trip.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-2
Commanders 27, Browns 14
CONSENSUS: Washington Commanders (4-0)
