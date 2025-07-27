Commander Country

Commanders could have best linebacker in NFL

The Washington Commanders are thriving with one of the top linebackers in the league.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games.
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner is going into his second year with the team, but he has a lot of experience in the NFL.

The 2025 campaign marks Wagner's 14th season in the NFL, but the best of his career may still be ahead of him.

Former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o ranked the top 10 linebackers in the league and Wagner came in at No. 1.

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner looks on against the New Orleans Saints
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner looks on against the New Orleans Saints. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Wagner is NFL's best linebacker

"Drafted one year before me, Wagner is a player I watched and whose game I tried to emulate. He is one of the most cerebral players at the linebacker position, which is why the 10-time Pro Bowler has been able to play at such a high level throughout his career," Te'o wrote.

"He's great at dissecting plays and alerting the defense pre-snap, and his post-snap reactions are precise, as he rarely takes a false step. Naturally, the 35-year-old has slowed some, recording three of his lowest Pro Football Focus coverage grades in the last four seasons, but his ability to move efficiently has allowed him to stay near the top of the league in tackling, blitzing and run-stuffing."

The other linebackers in Te'o's top 10 ranking were Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Dre Greenlaw (Denver Broncos), Lavonte David (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens), Alex Anzalone (Detroit Lions), Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles), Nick Bolton (Kansas City Chiefs), Denzel Perryman (Los Angeles Chargers) and Frankie Luvu (Washington Commanders).

If Wagner can continue to be one of the best linebackers in the league, the Commanders should be one of the top teams in the NFC.

Wagner is getting ready for the Commanders season opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 7.

