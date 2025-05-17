Commanders’ Deebo Samuel sends 4-word message to 49ers’ Brock Purdy
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel didn’t hold back his appreciation for his former quarterback after San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy secured a five-year, $265 million contract extension—making him the seventh-highest-paid player in the NFL. Of that $265 million, $165 million is guaranteed through the first three seasons.
Purdy and Samuel built a strong connection in San Francisco, helping lead the 49ers to back-to-back NFC Championship appearances. Samuel thrived with Purdy at the helm, racking up yards after the catch and playing a key role in the success of the 49ers offense—something he now looks to recreate with second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Samuel shared his excitement for his former teammate, posting a short message on social media. “Congrats brother, well deserved,” he posted.
The Commanders flashed brilliance last season, finishing 12-5—their best record since 1991—and making a surprise run to the NFC Championship. With Samuel now added to an already promising offensive unit, the hope is that his veteran presence can elevate the unit further and give Daniels another trusted weapon.
Just as Purdy’s rise from the last pick in the 2022 draft to franchise quarterback was supported by Samuel’s consistency and playmaking ability, Daniels could benefit from that same steady presence. Samuel’s message to Purdy was a nod to the bond they built—but his focus now shifts to forging new bonds in Washington.
If things go according to plan, Daniels and Samuel could become the Commanders’ next great quarterback-receiver duo—mirroring the success he experienced in San Francisco with Purdy.
