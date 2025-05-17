Commander Country

Commanders’ Deebo Samuel sends 4-word message to 49ers’ Brock Purdy

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel showed love to Brock Purdy after the San Francisco 49ers quarterback landed contract extension.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) is introduced before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel didn’t hold back his appreciation for his former quarterback after San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy secured a five-year, $265 million contract extension—making him the seventh-highest-paid player in the NFL. Of that $265 million, $165 million is guaranteed through the first three seasons.

Purdy and Samuel built a strong connection in San Francisco, helping lead the 49ers to back-to-back NFC Championship appearances. Samuel thrived with Purdy at the helm, racking up yards after the catch and playing a key role in the success of the 49ers offense—something he now looks to recreate with second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Samuel shared his excitement for his former teammate, posting a short message on social media. “Congrats brother, well deserved,” he posted.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the football against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) in front of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Commanders flashed brilliance last season, finishing 12-5—their best record since 1991—and making a surprise run to the NFC Championship. With Samuel now added to an already promising offensive unit, the hope is that his veteran presence can elevate the unit further and give Daniels another trusted weapon.

Just as Purdy’s rise from the last pick in the 2022 draft to franchise quarterback was supported by Samuel’s consistency and playmaking ability, Daniels could benefit from that same steady presence. Samuel’s message to Purdy was a nod to the bond they built—but his focus now shifts to forging new bonds in Washington.

If things go according to plan, Daniels and Samuel could become the Commanders’ next great quarterback-receiver duo—mirroring the success he experienced in San Francisco with Purdy.

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

