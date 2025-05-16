Commander Country

Trading for Deebo Samuel was just step one for the Commanders

Dan Quinn praised general manager Adam Peters for bold offseason moves—including trading for Deebo Samuel—to bolster the Washington Commanders’ offensive unit.

Joanne Coley

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have done everything this offseason to ensure they enter the 2025 season stronger than the year before. Their top priority is giving quarterback Jayden Daniels more weapons and better protection.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn credited general manager Adam Peters and his staff for their aggressive approach.

“First off, Adam and his team, man, they absolutely went after it,” Quinn said on the Rich Eisen Show. “When you lose in the playoffs, there’s a finality to it that you’re not ready for. And so for Adam and the staff to attack free agency, to bring back key guys and add playmakers like Deebo [Samuel] and Laremy [Tunsil] through trades—I thought he just competed his ass off.”

Washington had only five draft picks this year, partly due to their bold moves leading up to the draft. The Commanders packaged three picks to acquire All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel and elite left tackle Laremy Tunsil—two additions expected to immediately impact the offense unit.

But for Quinn, the offseason wasn’t just about landing top talent—it was about reinforcing the team’s identity of brotherhood.

“Adding those guys into the team—what does that look like? How are they connecting with teammates? That’s what the offseason is about,” he said. “We’ve been off to a good start putting this crew together. It’s a very, very competitive group.”

As for how Samuel will be used, fans can expect offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to find creative ways to showcase his versatility—but not necessarily in the same role he played in San Francisco.

“Similar, but I wouldn’t say the same,” Quinn said when asked if Samuel would line up in the backfield. “That’s kind of what’s fun about it. You find these unique things that a player has—and man, does he have them.”

With a franchise quarterback many are calling a “unicorn” and a stacked offense, the Commanders are determined to push beyond last year’s finish and push their way to be Super Bowl contenders.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

