Trading for Deebo Samuel was just step one for the Commanders
The Washington Commanders have done everything this offseason to ensure they enter the 2025 season stronger than the year before. Their top priority is giving quarterback Jayden Daniels more weapons and better protection.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn credited general manager Adam Peters and his staff for their aggressive approach.
“First off, Adam and his team, man, they absolutely went after it,” Quinn said on the Rich Eisen Show. “When you lose in the playoffs, there’s a finality to it that you’re not ready for. And so for Adam and the staff to attack free agency, to bring back key guys and add playmakers like Deebo [Samuel] and Laremy [Tunsil] through trades—I thought he just competed his ass off.”
Washington had only five draft picks this year, partly due to their bold moves leading up to the draft. The Commanders packaged three picks to acquire All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel and elite left tackle Laremy Tunsil—two additions expected to immediately impact the offense unit.
But for Quinn, the offseason wasn’t just about landing top talent—it was about reinforcing the team’s identity of brotherhood.
“Adding those guys into the team—what does that look like? How are they connecting with teammates? That’s what the offseason is about,” he said. “We’ve been off to a good start putting this crew together. It’s a very, very competitive group.”
As for how Samuel will be used, fans can expect offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to find creative ways to showcase his versatility—but not necessarily in the same role he played in San Francisco.
“Similar, but I wouldn’t say the same,” Quinn said when asked if Samuel would line up in the backfield. “That’s kind of what’s fun about it. You find these unique things that a player has—and man, does he have them.”
With a franchise quarterback many are calling a “unicorn” and a stacked offense, the Commanders are determined to push beyond last year’s finish and push their way to be Super Bowl contenders.
