Commanders explain preparation for No. 29 overall pick

The Washington Commanders have a strategy ahead of the first round of the NFL Draft.

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are on the clock with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters shared a brief insight into the team's process when picking so low in the first round.

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters tracks players during Senior Bowl practice for the National team.
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters tracks players during Senior Bowl practice for the National team. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Peters has a plan

"There are guys that we know that aren't gonna be there, so I mean, if they were there, yeah, we'd take 'em, but we're fairly certain they're not gonna be there. But there is a group of, I don't know, this draft is interesting just 'cause very little certainty after, you know, the first 10 picks or so of who's gonna go where and why and what's gonna happen and all that. So, we have to be ready for a lot of different guys to fall to us or to not fall to us. And so, we have done that where we've done an exercise where we just ranked, you know, this group of guys, however many it is," Peters said.

"It could be 10, it could be five, it could be 20 of okay, will they be there? All right, and if these guys are there, should we stay and pick, or should we trade down? Should we trade up to go get one? So really challenge ourselves to do that before we fell on the clock. That way we'd have, we'd be able to make a decision pretty quickly.”

The NFL Draft is set to begin tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

