Commanders GM Adam Peters says draft day calls are ‘emotional’ and ‘powerful’

For Washington Commanders GM Adam Peters, the real magic of draft day isn’t just the pick—it’s hearing the joy in a player’s voice when their dream comes true.

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels poses after being selected by the Washington Commanders as the No. 2 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels poses after being selected by the Washington Commanders as the No. 2 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters has been around for his fair share of NFL Drafts, and for him, that magic isn't just in the draft pick itself but the phone calls.

"It's actually really cool to hear the joy in the players' voices," Peters said in a pre-draft press conference. According to Peters, it's the personal moments, the tears, and the family in the background that stick with him long after the draft pick.

"It's really cool to hear the joy in the background of their family," said Peters. "It gets you emotional, they're emotional. It kind of gets you and makes you really happy." "You realize what a big moment it is for them and they've worked their whole lives to get there and they have their loved ones around and to celebrate with them."

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For many of these young men, draft day is the big moment that they've been waiting for their whole lives. It's a culmination of years of sacrifice—not just from them but also from their parents, siblings, and communities. Hearing the celebration on the other end of the line can be just as meaningful as seeing their names flash across the screen.

While the public sees the highlight reels and the draft grades, Peters gets another glimpse behind the stats.

For Peters, it may be to deliver the big news during a draft pick, but he also gets to witness the joy. And for him, that's a privilege he doesn't take for granted.

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

