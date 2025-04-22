Commanders GM Adam Peters says draft day calls are ‘emotional’ and ‘powerful’
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters has been around for his fair share of NFL Drafts, and for him, that magic isn't just in the draft pick itself but the phone calls.
"It's actually really cool to hear the joy in the players' voices," Peters said in a pre-draft press conference. According to Peters, it's the personal moments, the tears, and the family in the background that stick with him long after the draft pick.
"It's really cool to hear the joy in the background of their family," said Peters. "It gets you emotional, they're emotional. It kind of gets you and makes you really happy." "You realize what a big moment it is for them and they've worked their whole lives to get there and they have their loved ones around and to celebrate with them."
For many of these young men, draft day is the big moment that they've been waiting for their whole lives. It's a culmination of years of sacrifice—not just from them but also from their parents, siblings, and communities. Hearing the celebration on the other end of the line can be just as meaningful as seeing their names flash across the screen.
While the public sees the highlight reels and the draft grades, Peters gets another glimpse behind the stats.
For Peters, it may be to deliver the big news during a draft pick, but he also gets to witness the joy. And for him, that's a privilege he doesn't take for granted.
