Commanders get elite veteran play from Bobby Wagner, says PFF
There is plenty of hype coming into the 2025 season for the Washington Commanders.
After a shocking run to the NFC Championship in 2024, the expectations couldn't be any higher for the Commanders after years of mediocrity.
Things turned around quickly under new leadership, coaching, and the right talent. Jayden Daniels could be at the forefront of that conversation; however, it should be noted that leaders such as linebacker Bobby Wagner have helped turn things around.
Wagner has helped carry over the culture preached by defensive-minded head coach Dan Quinn and put it into action. The Commanders' defense might not be the best, but they can show up when it matters most, and much of that can be attributed to Wagner's ability to bring the group together to play at a higher level than expected.
Wagner, who will be entering his 14th year in the league, is still playing at a high level despite turning 35 this season, and tops Pro Football Focus' list of late-career veterans who are still playing as if they have just entered their prime.
"Despite playing more than 14,000 snaps in his 13-year career, Wagner is showing no signs of slowing down. Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels received a lot of the headlines amid the Commanders’ impressive turnaround last season, and deservedly so, but Wagner's impact on the defense in his first year with the team should not go unheralded," wrote Ryan Smith. "Wagner’s 88.3 PFF overall grade ranked third out of 84 qualifying linebackers, and he led the position in PFF pass-rush grade (90.9) and ranked second in PFF run-defense grade (91.2). It was his third straight year of earning a PFF run-defense grade higher than 91.0."
As evidenced by PFF's metrics, Wagner can't be slowed. He has proven year in and year out that he is one of the best linebackers in the game. The 2012 linebacker class is one of the best we have seen, with the likes of Wagner, Luke Kuechly, Dont'a Hightower, Melvin Ingram, and Lavonte David all having terrific careers, and it could be said that Wagner is the best of them all.
David and Wagner are the only two active from that list, and continue to perform at high levels. The Commanders improved on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and there is no doubt that Wagner will continue to help elevate them. If the Commanders hope to make, and win, a Super Bowl, it will be pivotal for the rest of the squad to follow in his footsteps.
