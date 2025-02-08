Commanders get Jayden Daniels high-flying WR in latest mock draft
The Washington Commanders have their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels, so now they need to build around him.
While the Commanders also have Terry McLaurin as Daniels' top wideout, getting him someone to play opposite of him would be beneficial.
In CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli's most recent mock draft, the Commanders are slated to select Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 29 overall pick.
Golden pick for the Commanders
"We know who the quarterback will be here for a long time; now the job is surrounding him with what he needs. Perhaps that's an offensive lineman, or perhaps it's another weapon in the passing game. Terry McLaurin is criminally underrated across the league, but the Commanders could use upgrades behind him. Golden's stock skyrocketed during Texas' playoff run as Isaiah Bond dealt with injuries. A lot of the things Golden was asked to do in Texas' offense translate to what the Commanders do in theirs," Fornelli writes.
Golden, 21, had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns for the Longhorns this past season.
Perhaps that will be able to translate in the NFL, and it could do so with the Commanders.
