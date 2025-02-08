Commander Country

Commanders get Jayden Daniels high-flying WR in latest mock draft

The Washington Commanders are giving Jayden Daniels some help in the first round of a recent mock draft.

Jeremy Brener

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) catches a pass in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) catches a pass in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have their quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels, so now they need to build around him.

While the Commanders also have Terry McLaurin as Daniels' top wideout, getting him someone to play opposite of him would be beneficial.

In CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli's most recent mock draft, the Commanders are slated to select Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 29 overall pick.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) celebrates a gain in the first quarter
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) celebrates a gain in the first quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Golden pick for the Commanders

"We know who the quarterback will be here for a long time; now the job is surrounding him with what he needs. Perhaps that's an offensive lineman, or perhaps it's another weapon in the passing game. Terry McLaurin is criminally underrated across the league, but the Commanders could use upgrades behind him. Golden's stock skyrocketed during Texas' playoff run as Isaiah Bond dealt with injuries. A lot of the things Golden was asked to do in Texas' offense translate to what the Commanders do in theirs," Fornelli writes.

Golden, 21, had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns for the Longhorns this past season.

Perhaps that will be able to translate in the NFL, and it could do so with the Commanders.

