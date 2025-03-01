Commanders hope rookies continue to grow in Year 2
The Washington Commanders had a strong rookie class led by Jayden Daniels, but they also had some Day 2 picks shine for them as well.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was complimentary of second-round cornerback Mike Sainristil and third-round offensive tackle Brandon Coleman when speaking with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Commanders excited with rookie class
“I think I'll keep fresh eyes to see what's the best way for us to play," Quinn said of Sainristil and Coleman.
"Nice part, these are guys that are versatile that can do more than one job and if I didn't feel that way, I would say absolutely yes. I want to make sure I'm clear on that. I've got a lot of faith in them in those spots. But adding value and the ability to move them if you needed to, that's a big part of our game and I have a lot of trust in them and a number of guys in this class that when called upon can they know that the power of versatility, we talk about it a lot and not just for those two but for others as well.”
If Sainristil and Coleman take another step in their second season together, they could help the Commanders return to the playoffs, and possibly take things a step further than they did this year.
