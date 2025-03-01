Commander Country

Commanders hope rookies continue to grow in Year 2

The Washington Commanders had an excellent rookie class that's expected to grow in the upcoming season.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates an interception against Detroit Lions during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates an interception against Detroit Lions during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders had a strong rookie class led by Jayden Daniels, but they also had some Day 2 picks shine for them as well.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was complimentary of second-round cornerback Mike Sainristil and third-round offensive tackle Brandon Coleman when speaking with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Arizona Cardinals
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Commanders excited with rookie class

“I think I'll keep fresh eyes to see what's the best way for us to play," Quinn said of Sainristil and Coleman.

"Nice part, these are guys that are versatile that can do more than one job and if I didn't feel that way, I would say absolutely yes. I want to make sure I'm clear on that. I've got a lot of faith in them in those spots. But adding value and the ability to move them if you needed to, that's a big part of our game and I have a lot of trust in them and a number of guys in this class that when called upon can they know that the power of versatility, we talk about it a  lot and not just for those two but for others as well.”

If Sainristil and Coleman take another step in their second season together, they could help the Commanders return to the playoffs, and possibly take things a step further than they did this year.

Jeremy Brener
