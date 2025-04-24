Commander Country

Commanders hope to replicate NFL Draft success

The Washington Commanders are hoping to add another strong rookie class to the roster.

Jeremy Brener

Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium
Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are just hours away from the start of the NFL Draft, where they will look to continue building the foundation for a Super Bowl champion.

The Commanders' success in the 2024 season was largely due to the team's success during the draft, and they will need to have another strong rookie class if they wish to continue as one of the best teams in the NFC.

READ MORE: Commanders open to making huge moves in NFL Draft

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Another great draft for Commanders?

“I think it started right when we got here with our collaboration with the coaches and, you know, and we all sat in this room and the coaches presented what they were looking for at each position. And not only did our personnel staff get to understand what the coaches were looking for, but during that time, we got to get to know each other and bond and create relationships and create really good working relationships. So, you could have really good conversations about players and understanding okay, what we're looking for at each position," Commanders general manager Adam Peters said.

"And then from there, just really focusing on guys that we think would fit really well in this culture, which really hadn't been set, but we had an idea of what that culture was, was gonna look like. And so, sticking with those two things, getting players that we all really were committed to, that we were kind of agreed upon in terms of both coaching and scouting and then getting the right types of people in here. We were able to do that and I'm really proud of the guys we brought in.”

The NFL Draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Commanders reporting for duty as offseason program begins

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders may not be done at WR after Deebo Samuel trade

• Commanders star WR Deebo Samuel selling $5 million mansion

• What Commanders' GM Adam Peters said about his NFL Draft big board

 Commanders rival Eagles land $68 million deal with key offensive player

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News