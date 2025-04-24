Commanders hope to replicate NFL Draft success
The Washington Commanders are just hours away from the start of the NFL Draft, where they will look to continue building the foundation for a Super Bowl champion.
The Commanders' success in the 2024 season was largely due to the team's success during the draft, and they will need to have another strong rookie class if they wish to continue as one of the best teams in the NFC.
Another great draft for Commanders?
“I think it started right when we got here with our collaboration with the coaches and, you know, and we all sat in this room and the coaches presented what they were looking for at each position. And not only did our personnel staff get to understand what the coaches were looking for, but during that time, we got to get to know each other and bond and create relationships and create really good working relationships. So, you could have really good conversations about players and understanding okay, what we're looking for at each position," Commanders general manager Adam Peters said.
"And then from there, just really focusing on guys that we think would fit really well in this culture, which really hadn't been set, but we had an idea of what that culture was, was gonna look like. And so, sticking with those two things, getting players that we all really were committed to, that we were kind of agreed upon in terms of both coaching and scouting and then getting the right types of people in here. We were able to do that and I'm really proud of the guys we brought in.”
The NFL Draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
