Commanders’ Jayden Daniels lands with Jaguars in wild mock draft twist
With the 2025 NFL Draft around the corner, what would happen if the league hit the reset button — and every team could draft from a pool of current NFL players and draft-eligible rookies? Where would Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels land?
In a hypothetical expansion draft imagined by FOX Sports NFL reporters David Helman and Henry McKenna, the duo created a two-round mock where teams build their rosters from scratch.
And it’s no surprise that Jayden Daniels is going No. 5 overall, trading in his burgundy and gold for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ teal, black, and gold.
Daniels’ rookie year showed exactly why he belongs in the top five. His poise and production proved he’s a true franchise quarterback. While imagining him with the Jaguars is a fictional leap, the resume speaks volumes: he led Washington to the NFC Championship, won Offensive Rookie of the Year, and shattered rookie quarterback records.
As McKenna explained, “I want a QB who can comport himself with excellence in the postseason… Daniels now has more playoff appearances as the next guy on this list — and more playoff wins.”
It’s not just about talent — it’s about trust. In a pool full of MVPs, Pro Bowlers, and high-profile rookies, Daniels stands out above the rest.
Reset or reality, Daniels isn’t just a prospect anymore. He’s the kind of quarterback you build an entire franchise around.
