Commander Country

Commanders linked to polarizing prospect with No. 29 pick

The Washington Commanders could make a bold move with their first round pick.

Jeremy Brener

Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have a lot of talent on the roster, but they have to keep their foot on the gas going into next week's draft.

If the Commanders want to stay relevant in the NFC, they need to hit on some big swings for the draft.

That's why ESPN analyst Jordan Reid believes that the Commanders could take Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart with the No. 29 overall pick in the draft.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart tips a pass from Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Mike Wright.
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart tips a pass from Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Mike Wright. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Commanders could snag Shemar Stewart

"Stewart, ranked No. 28 on my board, is one of the most polarizing prospects in this class because he had only 1.5 sacks last season despite having athletic traits that popped at the combine," Reid writes. "Washington could be willing to take a risk here because of his immense potential."

Stewart could be available for the Commanders' selection at No. 29 overall during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

