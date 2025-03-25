Commander Country

Commanders must sign $68 million star receiver to extension

The Washington Commanders are in need of stretching one of their players' tenures with the team.

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of a Washington Commanders helmet during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of a Washington Commanders helmet during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin remains a key contributor to the offense, as evidenced by the success he had with Jayden Daniels during the 2024 season.

That's why Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that McLaurin deserves an extension this offseason.

Terry McLauri
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

McLaurin due for a raise?

"Of all the players who deserve a pay raise for what they've done in Washington, Terry McLaurin is the most deserving," Ballentine writes.

"The receiver has been forced to play with some bad quarterbacks in some questionable offenses, and he's been a steady producer regardless of the circumstance. It's no surprise he put together his fifth-consecutive 1,000-yard season with Jayden Daniels throwing him the football.

"McLaurin was instrumental in Daniels' successful rookie season. Even though he's going to be 30 this season, it would be a good idea to get McLaurin locked in."

McLaurin could look to get a new deal done before training camp, which takes place from the end of July to late August.

