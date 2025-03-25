Commanders must sign $68 million star receiver to extension
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin remains a key contributor to the offense, as evidenced by the success he had with Jayden Daniels during the 2024 season.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that McLaurin deserves an extension this offseason.
McLaurin due for a raise?
"Of all the players who deserve a pay raise for what they've done in Washington, Terry McLaurin is the most deserving," Ballentine writes.
"The receiver has been forced to play with some bad quarterbacks in some questionable offenses, and he's been a steady producer regardless of the circumstance. It's no surprise he put together his fifth-consecutive 1,000-yard season with Jayden Daniels throwing him the football.
"McLaurin was instrumental in Daniels' successful rookie season. Even though he's going to be 30 this season, it would be a good idea to get McLaurin locked in."
McLaurin could look to get a new deal done before training camp, which takes place from the end of July to late August.
